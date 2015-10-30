Around the NFL

Browns' Josh McCown questionable for Cardinals tilt

Published: Oct 30, 2015 at 06:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Will Josh McCown suit up against the Arizona Cardinals?

Cleveland's veteran quarterback was limited in practice for the second straight day on Friday before Browns coach Mike Pettine listed McCown as questionable for Sunday with the sore right shoulder and ribs he sustained in last Sunday's loss to the St. Louis Rams.

Pettine called McCown "truly day-to-day" and acknowledged the team was prepared to use both McCown and backup Johnny Manziel against the high-flying Cardinals (5-2), per The Plain Dealer.

Pettine told reporters that he might not decide on a quarterback until right before kickoff. The coach said he would trust the 36-year-old McCown to help make the call, per the Akron Beacon Journal.

McCown told reporters Friday he threw the ball around and felt a little better and that "we'll see about Sunday," according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas remains convinced McCown will be ready, telling reporters this week, per the Journal: "Until you tell me he won't be out there, I'd expect him to be out there. ... He's definitely a tough guy. He's old school, and he's going to do what he has to do to get out there no matter what the circumstances."

He's far from perfect, but McCown hasn't been the primary problem for the Browns (2-5). The issue has been Cleveland's defense, a troubled outfit that can't stop the run and doesn't match up well with Arizona's powerful attack.

