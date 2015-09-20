Around the NFL

Browns' Johnny Manziel not playing for starting QB job

Published: Sep 20, 2015 at 03:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Johnny Manziel will start Week 2, but he's not playing for the future starting job.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Browns still consider Manziel as their backup and Josh McCown as their starter. McCown will retain the job when healthy, per sources informed of the team's thinking.

McCown remains in concussion protocol after being knocked out in the first quarter of the Browns' Week 1 loss. The quarterback is frustrated he wasn't cleared, per who has spoken with him. The veteran believed he was good to go this week, had no symptoms of a concussion and anticipated being cleared. The independent neurologist did not agree.

Cleveland brass is pleased with Manziel's improvement and work ethic this season, believing his preparation has turned a corner in his second season. However, per Rapoport, McCown won the job in camp and is believed to be, for this year, the player best poised to lead them.

At least early in the season, the Browns will stick with their preseason plan rather than let Manziel sink or swim. McCown's concussion is giving them a brief opportunity to analyze the first-round pick. Even with Mike Pettine planning to turn back to the veteran, at some point the Browns will have to hand the job to Manziel this season for evaluation purposes.

As for today's contest versus the Tennessee Titans, Rapoport reports the Browns won't call many designed runs with Manziel. With backup Austin Davis only in the building for about a week and a half, they need to keep Manziel healthy and won't take unnecessary risks.

