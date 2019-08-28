Browns' Joe Schobert amped to be part of 'darn good' D

"When you are a linebacker and you get back into your drop, and as soon as you get to your landmark, you turn around and the quarterback is on the ground and you just drive back to the huddle every play. It makes you feel better," Schobert said. "You feel like you are in much better shape when that happens instead of chasing receivers around all play if they cannot get the quarterback down. Live in person, right behind them, those guys can really get after it."