Browns interested in Brandon Weeden, could trade for QB

The Cleveland Browns have become enamored with a quarterback out of the Big 12, and it's not Ryan Tannehill.
The Brownsreally like Oklahoma State quarterback Brandon Weeden, according to numerous sources with knowledge of the situation. The Browns currently hold two picks in the first round (No. 4 and No. 22), but sources said they would love to nab Weeden with a second-round pick (No. 37 overall).
Sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL.com's Steve Wyche that the Browns would consider taking Weeden with the 22nd overall pick.
At this point I don't think the Browns will take Weeden at No. 22, but a trade up into the late first round isn't out of the question. If they don't take Weeden there he'll be their target in the second round, but sources told Wyche they might not gamble.
If the Browns want to get a jump on anyone thinking about leaping to the top of the second round Friday, they could go ahead and do business with Bill Belichick, who is always looking to deal, at No. 31 and get their quarterback.
The Browns' dream scenario would allow them to take a wideout, running back and quarterback with their top three picks.
A year ago Browns general manager Tom Heckert did some excellent wheeling and dealing. Maybe he can do it again.