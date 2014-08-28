Browns' Hoyer ends preseason with best performance

Published: Aug 28, 2014 at 04:51 PM

CLEVELAND -- Brian Hoyer drove Cleveland's starting offense to a rare preseason touchdown before turning things over to rookie Johnny Manziel in the Browns' 33-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Hoyer and Cleveland's offensive starters needed a boost after struggling in the preseason as they learn a new system. Hoyer went 6 of 8 for 69 yards on the opening drive against Chicago's backups before Ben Tate scored on a 1-yard run.

It was just the second TD for Cleveland's first-team offense this summer and a confidence builder for Hoyer, who barely beat out Manziel for the starting job.

Manziel threw a TD pass, finished 6 of 17 for 83 yards, ran for 55 and did some typical Johnny Football improvising.

Bears wide receiver Santonio Holmes caught a 32-yard TD pass from rookie David Fales and returned a punt 30.

