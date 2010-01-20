Browns hire Sandusky as director of player personnel

CLEVELAND -- New Browns general manager Tom Heckert has hired Jon Sandusky, formerly with him in Philadelphia, as Cleveland's director of player personnel.
Sandusky spent nine seasons with the Eagles, serving the past two as the club's pro personnel director. He is the son of former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky.
Heckert also added Keith Gilbertson, John Spytek and A.J. Durso to the Browns' personnel department, which he cleaned out after joining the team last week.
Gilbertson is the Browns' new director of pro personnel. He previously spent four seasons in multiple capacities with Seattle, where he worked with Cleveland president Mike Holmgren.
Spytek also comes over from Philadelphia as a personnel executive. He spent the past three seasons scouting for the Eagles.
