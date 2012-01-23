Browns hire new secondary coach

Published: Jan 23, 2012 at 10:02 AM

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns have hired Tim Hauck to coach their defensive backs.

Hauck served as an assistant secondary coach for Tennessee in 2009 and 2010 under Jeff Fisher. Hauck's replacing Jerome Henderson, who left Cleveland earlier this month after three seasons to coach Dallas' defensive backs.

Hauck played 13 seasons in the NFL with New England, Green Bay, Denver, Seattle, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Hauck was with the Packers when Browns president Mike Holmgren coached in Green Bay.

He takes over a unit that finished second in the league against the pass this season. Cleveland allowed just 184.9 yards per game, en route to finishing 4-12.

Hauck spent five seasons coaching at Montana, his alma mater, and UCLA before joining Fisher's staff. When Fisher was fired, Hauck was not retained by Mike Munchak.

