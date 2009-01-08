Browns hire Mangini as next coach

Mangini is taking over the job that one of his best friends in football, Romeo Crennel, was fired last week by the Browns. The friendship dates to the duo's days as assistants with the Jets under Bill Parcells. Mangini was a defensive assistant while Crennel was the Jets' defensive line coach from 1997-99. Mangini followed Bill Belichick to New England in 2000, and Crennel joined the Patriots' staff a year later after a stint as Cleveland's defensive coordinator.