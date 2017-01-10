Browns' Hawkins on Terrelle Pryor dislike: 'He's a QB'

"Terrelle came in last year as a QB convert -- he was going to wide receiver and I still remember the first practice. I'm like, 'This kid is terrible. There's no way this is going to work.' You know how hard it is. This is not going to happen. He's 26, 27 years old, he's not going to do it," Hawkins said. "There's not a player that has worked as hard as Terrelle Pryor. I'm talking about putting the time in. Terrelle will text me at 1 o'clock in the morning like, 'Hey, do you think this play is going to get called?' I'm like, 'Terrelle, I'm off the clock. Don't talk to me, I've got kids.' He's like, 'Aw, yeah, man, I have no life. This is my life. Something's wrong with me.' But this is who he is. He's the first one in the facility, he's the last one to leave ... To see where he is now is amazing."