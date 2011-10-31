Browns have only one healthy active RB with Hardesty out

Notes: Nickel back Dimitri Patterson is awaiting results of an MRI taken on his injured left knee. Patterson, who was injured during the third quarter Sunday, said his knee felt stiff, but he's confident it's not seriously injured. "It looked worse than it was," he said. ... Shurmur said starting LB Chris Gocong sustained a neck stinger. He missed the entire preseason with a similar injury. ... Shurmur had high praise for his defense, which limited the 49ers to less than 100 yards in the second half.