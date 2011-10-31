Browns have only one healthy active RB with Hardesty out

Published: Oct 31, 2011 at 12:58 PM

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are running out of running backs.

Montario Hardesty tore a calf muscle during Sunday's 20-10 loss at San Francisco, leaving Cleveland with only one healthy running back on its current roster. Coach Pat Shurmur said Hardesty will be out an indefinite period.

"It will be games," said Shurmur, who added that Hardesty is wearing a protective boot. "It will take him a little time to heal up from this injury. I can't tell you how many (games)."

Hardesty, who missed his rookie season following knee surgery and was starting because Peyton Hillis is injured, was hurt on Cleveland's second series. Hardesty was making his second consecutive start because Hillis missed his second game with a strained hamstring. Shurmur said Hillis, whose season has been a disaster with his ongoing contract situation and injuries, did some light running and is day to day.

Shurmur said Hardesty has a "moderate tear of a medial gastrocnemius" muscle, the large muscle at the back of his lower leg.

"Any doctors in here?" Shurmur joked, attempting to lighten the mood during his news conference.

The Browns (3-4) will bring in running backs for tryouts Tuesday at the team's training facility, Shurmur said. Currently, Chris Ogbonnaya is the only healthy back on the team's 53-man roster. Ogbonnaya has been with the team for less than two weeks, signed off the Houston Texans' practice squad Oct. 18.

Ogbonnaya was pressed into duty Sunday and ran for 37 yards on 11 carries and caught five passes. If he had been hurt, fullback Owen Marecic was Cleveland's only available option at tailback.

Notes: Nickel back Dimitri Patterson is awaiting results of an MRI taken on his injured left knee. Patterson, who was injured during the third quarter Sunday, said his knee felt stiff, but he's confident it's not seriously injured. "It looked worse than it was," he said. ... Shurmur said starting LB Chris Gocong sustained a neck stinger. He missed the entire preseason with a similar injury. ... Shurmur had high praise for his defense, which limited the 49ers to less than 100 yards in the second half.

