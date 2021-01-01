Around the NFL

Browns have no new positive COVID-19 results Friday

Published: Jan 01, 2021 at 10:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns got good news to start 2021.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Browns had no new positive COVID-19 results Friday, per a source informed of the situation.

The news comes a day after two additional player positives forced Cleveland to cancel practice Thursday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that linebacker Malcolm Smith and tight end Harrison Bryant tested positive for COVID-19. Cornerback Denzel Ward was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

The lack of positive tests Friday keeps Sunday's game between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on track. A win Sunday would get the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

  • The New York Giants released a statement Friday that offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and had been isolated along with two possible close contacts. The team's facility remained open. The full statement reads:

"The Giants have been informed that offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo has tested positive for COVID-19. He was immediately isolated, as were two potential close contacts, and we are currently working with the league's chief medical officer. Quest Diagnostics Training Center remains open, and the team is following its normal practice and meeting schedule today."

Related Content

news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

The Bills activated WR John Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday.
news

Vic Fangio believes Pat Shurmur is 'great fit' to help nurture Drew Lock, young Broncos offense

After changing OCs each of the past three years, it appears the Broncos will opt for stability at the position heading into 2021. A year following the firing of Rich Scangarello after just one season, coach Vic Fangio gave OC Pat Shurmur a vote of confidence heading into Week 17. 
news

T.Y. Hilton hopes to remain with Colts, wants Philip Rivers back too

The final chapters of the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 season are not yet written, but veteran receiver ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ is already hoping he and Philip Rivers get a chance to pen a sequel in 2021.
news

DK Metcalf on verge of breaking Steve Largent's 35-year-old Seahawks record

﻿Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf﻿, in his second NFL season, is on the verge of breaking a record that has stood for 35 years in Seattle.
news

Cam Newton: 'I don't want to see no part of 2020, but it made me a better person'

The 2020 season may not have been what Cam Newton, Bill Belichick or the rest of the Patriots organization envisioned, but the former MVP shared Thursday that he was able to pick up some personal and professional lessons along the way.
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold optimistic about future as season wraps up

Ahead of the Jets' Week 17 meeting with the Patriots, Sam Darnold again spoke about his future with the franchise. The 2018 No. 3 overall pick made it clear he still firmly believes in his abilities.

news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari suffers season-ending knee injury

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon that Pro Bowl left tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice, according to an informed source.
news

Rams place DL Michael Brockers on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Rams could be missing another starter in Sunday's win-and-in matchup against the Cardinals. The team announced it placed ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
news

Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick out vs. Bills after testing positive for COVID-19

The Dolphins will be without their closer this weekend. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday's game against the Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.  
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Washington Football quarterback Alex Smith took first-team reps at practice today, Tom Pelissero reported. Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

NFLPA president JC Tretter advocates for elimination of offseason program

NFLPA president and Browns center JC Tretter wrote a column Thursday detailing why he believes the league should eliminate the offseason program.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW