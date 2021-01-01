Browns have no new positive COVID-19 results Friday

The Cleveland Browns got good news to start 2021.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Browns had no new positive COVID-19 results Friday, per a source informed of the situation.
The news comes a day after two additional player positives forced Cleveland to cancel practice Thursday.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that linebacker Malcolm Smith and tight end Harrison Bryant tested positive for COVID-19. Cornerback Denzel Ward was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
The lack of positive tests Friday keeps Sunday's game between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on track. A win Sunday would get the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
- The New York Giants released a statement Friday that offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and had been isolated along with two possible close contacts. The team's facility remained open. The full statement reads:
"The Giants have been informed that offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo has tested positive for COVID-19. He was immediately isolated, as were two potential close contacts, and we are currently working with the league's chief medical officer. Quest Diagnostics Training Center remains open, and the team is following its normal practice and meeting schedule today."