Browns have no new positive COVID-19 results Friday

The Cleveland Browns got good news to start 2021.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Browns had no new positive COVID-19 results Friday, per a source informed of the situation.

The news comes a day after two additional player positives forced Cleveland to cancel practice Thursday.

The lack of positive tests Friday keeps Sunday's game between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on track. A win Sunday would get the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

The New York Giants released a statement Friday that offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and had been isolated along with two possible close contacts. The team's facility remained open. The full statement reads: