Browns' Haden: Tashaun Gipson not planning holdout

"We know that when things get mandatory, he knows he's got his spot," said Haden. "He's going to be our free safety. We got (Donte) Whitner as the strong. Really with the stuff we're doing now I don't think he's going to be ... he's not going to be behind. When Tashaun gets out here he's the type of player he's a very fast learner. And you can't teach his ability."