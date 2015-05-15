Around the NFL

Browns' Haden: Tashaun Gipson not planning holdout

Published: May 15, 2015 at 05:16 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Tashaun Gipson has been a no-show for Cleveland's entire offseason, but the promising Browns safety will reappear when training camp begins.

That's what Pro Bowl corner Joe Haden told reporters on Friday, saying: "I don't think he's thinking about holding out of training camp."

Slapped with a second-round tender, though, Gipson is a "little upset" about his contract status, Haden acknowlegded to Daryl Ruiter of CBS Cleveland.

"It's a business and sometimes when the players do their part of it, being a business it looks a little foggy," Haden said. "I think he's going to be OK. He understands what's going on. He's going to be out there for training camp for sure."

Gipson was a force in Cleveland's secondary last season, pulling down six interceptions before missing the final five games of the year with a torn ACL. With 11 picks over his past two campaigns, Gipson has been targeted by the team for a long-term deal, but nothing has materialized.

"We know that when things get mandatory, he knows he's got his spot," said Haden. "He's going to be our free safety. We got (Donte) Whitner as the strong. Really with the stuff we're doing now I don't think he's going to be ... he's not going to be behind. When Tashaun gets out here he's the type of player he's a very fast learner. And you can't teach his ability."

The Browns might not have a bona fide quarterback, but coach Mike Pettine has built a deep secondary. While Haden is confident that Gipson will return for camp, we're not so sure. Without a deal in place, the safety looms as a candidate for a lengthy holdout.

