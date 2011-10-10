Browns' Haden, Mack sit out Monday practice

Published: Oct 10, 2011 at 05:35 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns returned to practice after their bye week without top cornerback Joe Haden or starting center Alex Mack.

Haden sprained his left knee last week against Tennessee. An MRI exam revealed the sprain, but it's not known how long Haden, who is having a solid second season, will be sidelined. He has been credited with eight pass breakups in four games this season after recording six interceptions last season as a rookie.

Mack was also held out of practice Monday after undergoing an appendectomy last week. Mack was outside on the field with his teammates, but only as an observer. He played all 87 snaps last week against the Titans despite feeling sick.

The Brownsplay at Oakland on Sunday.

Coach Pat Shurmur is expected to provide an update on Haden and Mack following practice.

