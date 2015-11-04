Around the NFL

Browns GM says he's not worried about job security

Published: Nov 04, 2015 at 03:54 AM
Browns general manager Ray Farmer is one day away from watching his hand-picked quarterback, Johnny Manziel, attempt to upset the undefeated Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

Regardless of how that plays out, Farmer told reporters on Tuesday that he isn't worried about his job security in Cleveland.

"The reality is that my seat's no warmer than it was the day I got it," Farmer said, per ESPN's Pat McManamon. "That's a perception that everybody has for me and not a perception I have of myself."

Farmer vowed to continue to "work hard and try to bring talent to the Browns" until he hears otherwise from owner Jimmy Haslam, noting: "I haven't been given that memo."

In his second full season as Cleveland's front-office leader, Farmer is under fire for a slew of first-round picks who can't find the field. Manziel is only playing because Josh McCown's upper body is under siege, while offensive lineman Cameron Erving -- with 25 snaps all season -- and cornerback Justin Gilbert -- with just nine on defense -- are scant contributors.

Meanwhile, Farmer's expensive free-agent addition, receiver Dwayne Bowe, has been inactive for all but three games and has yet to record a catch after signing a two-year, $12.5 million contract with $9 million in guarantees.

Asked if he overrated the aging Bowe, Farmer told the room: "That's an interesting comment. I don't know if we overrated him, I think we made a decision as a team to bring Dwayne Bowe to the Cleveland Browns."

Bowe's phantom season has been protected by the club, but his lack of production speaks to a disconnect between the front office and the coaching staff. Farmer argued against that, saying that "every guy that comes to the Cleveland Browns is a Browns decision," but also put the onus on the coaches by noting: "It's our job as the Browns to try and get Dwayne as many catches and opportunities as he earns and deserves."

Farmer defended his first-round selections by stating that not every rookie hits the scene as pro-ready as Joe Thomas -- a Pro Bowler who was nearly traded on Tuesday. The GM made his case for patience, both with Gilbert -- now relegated to returning kicks -- and Manziel, who couldn't beat out Brian Hoyer or the 36-year-old McCown.

In an alternate universe, Thursday night's tilt with the Bengals, airing exclusively on the NFL Network, would serve as a nationally televised showcase for Farmer's flowering young roster. 

After all, it was a year ago when Cleveland throttled Cincy on TNF to carve out a 6-3 record and a first-place share of the AFC North. One autumn later, the 2-6 Browns are one loss away from heading into their bye with a flood of questions about what comes next.

If history tells us anything about the post-1999 Browns, the answers won't be pretty.

