Around the NFL

Browns GM: RB Duke Johnson not 'expendable yet'

Published: Feb 12, 2019 at 12:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns' controversial move of hiring Kareem Hunt before the NFL's investigation into the running back shoving and kicking a woman during an altercation last year concludes brings with it more questions than answers.

One of those lingering football-related queries is what the addition to the backfield means for the other players currently on the roster. Nick Chubb obviously earned the lead-role duties with his brilliant play down the stretch last season. Hunt could cut into that workload but likely shouldn't siphon off too much of the ground action.

Where the addition could alter roles is in the passing game, with Hunt potentially supplanting pass-catching back Duke Johnson. At this point, Browns general manager John Dorsey isn't indicating he's moving on from the chess-piece running back he gave a new three-year contract extension to last offseason.

"I think Duke Johnson is a good football player," Dorsey said Monday. "What it does is you have three very quality, really four quality individuals. You have three veterans in there now. I don't think it makes him expendable yet. You have to go back and research and see moving forward what's best for the organization."

Johnson is due $1.8 million in 2019. The Browns would save a meager $800,000 on the cap with $2.25 million in dead money if they cut the back. In other words, it makes little fiscal sense for Dorsey to cut Johnson this season.

With Hunt expected to be suspended at least a good chunk of the season, the signing shouldn't shuffle the Browns' backfield much out of the gate, keeping Johnson in his role. Once the suspension ends, then the Cleveland coaching staff can figure out how to maximize their talent.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers, NT Vita Vea agree to four-year extension worth over $73 million

The reigning Super Bowl champion Bucs made an important move for their future Saturday, inking popular nose tackle and defensive cornerstone Vita Vea to a four-year extension.
news

Broncos HC Vic Fangio on future with Denver: 'I'll be good ... don't worry about me'

Following a season-ending loss to the Chiefs, Broncos HC Vic Fangio addressed his future amid reports that his time in Denver could be coming to an end.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 18: What we learned from Chiefs-Broncos; Cowboys-Eagles

The Denver Broncos gave it their all but, in the end, it was the Kansas City Chiefs who prevailed in Week 18. Here's what we learned from K.C.'s season-ending victory.
news

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expected to draw interest from Raiders

Jim Harbaugh reached a new high point in his time at Michigan in 2021. It might prove to be his launching pad back to the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders could provide such a starting point.
news

Week 18 Saturday inactives: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles 

The official inactives for Saturday's games between the Chiefs and Browns and the Cowboys and Eagles.
news

Titans not activating RB Derrick Henry for Sunday's game vs. Texans

Derrick Henry returned to practice this week. He'll need more time before he's back on the playing field. The Titans announced they did not activate their All-Pro back Saturday and he will thus not play versus the Texans in Week 18.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 8

The Steelers need to win and some help to get in the playoffs. They got some help on the former front Saturday. CB Joe Haden and C Kendrick Green were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown officially a free agent after clearing waivers

Veteran wideout Antonio Brown cleared waivers on Friday, officially making it possible for him to sign with a team of his choosing in the months ahead after being released by the Buccaneers.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) questionable vs. Rams; Shanahan declines to reveal 49ers' starting QB

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is questionable to play with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, leaving a cloud of uncertainty hanging above a must-win game for a club seeking to grab the last available playoff spot in the NFC. Shanahan would not reveal San Francisco's likely starter for Week 18.
news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, CB Trevon Diggs, S Jayron Kearse ruled out vs. Eagles

If the NFC East champion Cowboys are to improve their playoff seeding on the final weekend of the season, they'll have to do it without three key performers. RB Tony Pollard, CB ﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ and safety ﻿Jayron Kearse﻿ will not travel with the team and have been ruled out for Saturday against Philadelphia.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 7

With Lamar Jackson still nursing an ankle sprain, ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ will get the starting nod for the second week in a row and third time in four games for the Ravens. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW