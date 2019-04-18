Browns GM maintains Duke Johnson's 'vital' role

The Browns have fielded offers for the dual-threat running back, but it sounds like the market hasn't materialized to Dorsey's liking. Suggesting he'd hold on to the running back could be a maneuver by the GM to spur growth in a trade market. Most likely, the Browns would have to wait at least until next week's draft to get their best offers. Dorsey could also hold on to Johnson until Hunt returns from the suspension, or closer to the trade deadline this fall.