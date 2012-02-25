Browns GM Heckert not attending NFL combine

Published: Feb 25, 2012 at 06:25 AM

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Browns general manager Tom Heckert is not attending the NFL combine in Indianapolis because of an unspecified medical issue.

On Friday, WTAM, the team's flagship radio station reported that Heckert had surgery this week. Team spokesman Neal Gulkis would not comment on the report, saying Heckert's "personal medical issues are his private affair. He is doing fine."

Earlier this week, Browns coach Pat Shurmur said Heckert is participating in interviews at the combine via his computer at home.

Heckert joined the Browns in 2010 after spending nine seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has had two solid drafts for the Browns, who will have three of the top 37 picks this year.

