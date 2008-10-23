Browns GM defends decision to suspend Winslow for comments

"If he is willing to do the things that he said publicly that he is willing to do, we'll gladly accept him back," Savage said. "Kellen Winslow is a talented player that can help us win. I feel like once this passes, it's over with and we're going to move on. We've got to do what's best for the team, and the people on the team have to do what's best for the team and not necessarily what's best for themselves."