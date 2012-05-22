Browns' Fujita says bounty charges "not true"

"I was never even alerted about it," he said. "I had a problem with that. That was at a time when I was supposed to be with my family, spending time with my newborn daughter so I was disappointed in that. Since that time, again, the idea of being on a public trial is a difficult situation to be in. It's our word against theirs and that's frustrating, but the reality is that I know what actually happened and that's why I can stand by those statements."