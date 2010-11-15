Browns' Fujita, Cribbs, Brown nursing injuries after Jets loss

Published: Nov 15, 2010 at 12:49 AM

Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Scott Fujita has an injured left knee ligament and Cleveland coach Eric Mangini said on Monday that one of his defensive captains "could be out for a little while."

Fujita was hurt in the first half of Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the New York Jets.

Fujita, who signed a free agent contract with the Browns in March, has been one of the team's top defenders this season. Mangini did not provide any other specifics on Fujita's injury.

Fujita was one of three starters injured in the loss. Mangini said wide receiver/returner Josh Cribbs (toes) and cornerback Sheldon Brown (shoulder) could be back at practice this week.

Cribbs dislocated all of the toes on his right foot except for his big toe, but aims to be ready for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to The Plain Dealer, citing a source.

Brown, who collided with Jets receiver Braylon Edwards in the first quarter and left with a neck/shoulder injury, was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

"I've been in the game nine years and I've never missed a game coming out like this," Browns told the newspaper on Sunday.

Mangini also said that right guard Billy Yates is likely done for the season with a biceps injury.

