Browns' former radio announcer Gib Shanley dies at 76

CLEVELAND -- Gib Shanley, the radio voice of the Cleveland Browns from 1961 to 1984, died Sunday. He was 76.
Shanley died at a Cleveland hospital, said Steve Ripepi, president of A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes, which is handling funeral arrangements. A cause of death wasn't immediately released.
The Browns released the following statement Sunday regarding Shanley's passing: "Gib Shanley was the voice of the Browns for nearly a quarter of a century and provided Browns fans with many great memories from the 1960, '70s and early '80s. Many fans associated the 'Gibber' as the voice of the Browns and recognized him as a pioneer in sports broadcasting in Cleveland. Everyone associated with the Cleveland Browns is saddened by his loss. We send our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the Shanley family."
Shanley, a native of Bellaire, also worked as a broadcaster at WEWS-TV in Cleveland until the mid-90s.
