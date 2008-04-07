Browns' former radio announcer Gib Shanley dies at 76

The Browns released the following statement Sunday regarding Shanley's passing: "Gib Shanley was the voice of the Browns for nearly a quarter of a century and provided Browns fans with many great memories from the 1960, '70s and early '80s. Many fans associated the 'Gibber' as the voice of the Browns and recognized him as a pioneer in sports broadcasting in Cleveland. Everyone associated with the Cleveland Browns is saddened by his loss. We send our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the Shanley family."