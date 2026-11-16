Browns follow familiar path: Slow start, fast finish and another one-score victory

CLEVELAND -- Rumors that the Cleveland Browns had run out of beans, potions and other functional forms of fourth-quarter magic turned out to be untrue.

Once down 17-0 and then again appearing dead in the fourth quarter, the Browns didn't just do it again Sunday. They won a game that might have both straightened and accelerated their path toward actually making the playoffs in what by all accounts was -- and still is -- a year of building and evaluation. This fourth-quarter thrill ride continued despite another first-quarter clunker, and the Browns defense went from early-game spectator to mostly dominant the rest of the way.

With a comeback that was unique even in a season full of them, the Browns twice rallied to defeat the Houston Texans, 27-24, to improve to 6-4 and run the tally to six wins via final-quarter drive engineered by Deshaun Watson. The Texans, who were sharp early but suffocated late, slipped to 3-6 and are in big trouble when it comes to playoff positioning.

The Browns enter their bye week holding the AFC's third wild-card spot after Watson hit Harold Fannin Jr. on a 30-yard pass with 1:11 to go, a play that set the stage for Quinshon Judkins to run in the winning points and for a Cleveland defense to wrap things up with a deserved curtain call.

"They never blinked from the day I got here," Browns coach Todd Monken said. "Guys continue to fight. Now we're 6-4 and we're 6-2 in one-score games. They just continue to fight, continue to play."

Houston's final possession resulted in just one first down because of the Browns' relentless rush on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw darts to push his team to that 17-0 lead but in the second half went just 5-of-19 passing for 21 yards. The Texans punted six times in the second half and managed just four first downs.

Still, the Texans took the lead on a Stroud pass to Dalton Schultz with 9:17 left and twice after that had the ball with a chance to essentially put things away. The Browns instead forced a pair of three-and-outs on those possessions, setting the stage for another improbable finish. Watson let one rip to Fannin over the middle, and in what's becoming his signature, Fannin punished would-be tacklers in refusing to go down until he'd reached the Houston 5-yard line.

"Fannin, he's a beast," Watson said. "He's a bull, man … definitely a quarterback's friend."

The Browns' first three possessions of the fourth quarter ended in a missed field goal, an interception and a punt. But they still won. They're the league's worst first-quarter team. but they went from trailing 17-0 in the first four minutes of the second quarter to another wild postgame locker room celebration because they controlled most of the rest of the game.

The Browns won the battle of coaching adjustments. Monken found a variety of screens and misdirection plays that worked and sparked an offense that had punted on its first three possessions. The Cleveland defense, caught flat footed early, turned up the blitz and turned the game around. The Browns play an aggressive, man coverage-heavy defensive style, and they decided that Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward needed to stop Texans wide receiver Nico Collins from doing basically whatever he'd wanted to do.

The home team mostly won at the line of scrimmage, too. The Browns threw 40 passes but Watson was only pressured on 26.1 of his dropbacks, per TruMedia. That's a season low and a big step for a team that's leading the league in sacks allowed and has allowed a pressure rate of 45 percent or higher in five games. Watson's two-play scoring drive in the second quarter delivered a signal that the Browns were not giving up and was the kind of quick burst the Browns just too rarely have had. After hitting Jerry Jeudy on a 65-yard pass, Watson scored on a designed keeper to cut the lead to 17-10.

Watson did not have a 300-yard passing game in his first 25 starts with the Browns. He's now gone over 300 yards in each of his past three, and Sunday the Browns won for the fourth time after trailing by double digits. After Monken chose to punt late in the first quarter instead of trying to extend the drive from his own 45, the home crowd responded with boos. Those boos only got louder after the Texans then marched 75 yards in nine plays with little resistance after that punt to go up 17-0.

"Early on, we deserved to get booed," Monken said. "We weren't very good."

All season and again Sunday, the Browns have had prolonged stretches where not "very good" is putting it lightly. Watson still hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 5, and Sunday marked just the third time in 10 games the Browns scored three touchdowns. They've won six times despite having just 18 total touchdowns and ranking in the bottom 10 in nearly every imaginable offensive category. Since that Week 5 road loss to the Jets -- another game they actually rallied to a fourth-quarter lead only to squander it -- the Browns have run just 34 total plays while holding the lead, and 19 of those came in one game (Week 7 at Tennessee). Though the Browns had just one penalty in the first three quarters Sunday, they've stayed on the right side of things despite being the league's most penalized team ahead of Week 10.

At a first-quarter point differential of minus-72, the Browns are the NFL's worst first-quarter team by more than five touchdowns. They're only a plus-11 in the fourth quarter, and they're now the first team in NFL history to have its first six wins of a season all come by four points or fewer. The most recent was reminiscent of previous wins in Tampa Bay and home versus Baltimore; the defense made things ugly, while the offense ducked, dodged and set itself up to throw the last punch.

A haymaker.

"I think it's just rhythm," Watson said. "Coach Monk found his rhythm in calling the plays and we (made) those plays. We knew that (Houston) defensive front is their engine and if we could get the ball out, let our skill guys make plays then later choose our shots wisely, we would (have a chance.)

The Browns have won their first four home games for the first time since 1963. Their next three are at home, which sets up a real opportunity for this team to play even bigger games than this one was. After their Week 11 bye, the Browns host the Raiders, Bengals and Falcons. Depending on results the next two weeks, the Browns could be playing for first place when Cincinnati visits Dec. 6 and, in any immediate scenario, are positioned to keep themselves ahead of the next tier of AFC teams like the Patriots (5-5), Raiders (4-6), Ravens (4-5) and Texans.

All the wins have been somewhat different despite the late-game drama, and Monken is a believer in momentum. He'd like to have better starts, a more consistent run game and not so many wild, late-game turns. But he sees a young team embracing these moments, shrugging off the bad and continuing to keep itself alive. Even when it's down by multiple scores. Even when the defense is down to must-stop situations and keeps delivering the necessary stops.

"I don't have the end of the story," Monken said. "I just know if our guys keep … clawing and battling, that we always have a chance. And that's what they continue to do."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.