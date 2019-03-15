Browns follow Eagles/Rams blueprint; Antonio Brown's outlook

Thinking about how Gruden will use Brown, I envision him moving No. 84 around the formation to create headaches for opponents attempting to match up with the Raiders' WR1. It's not a coincidence that the coach alluded to Brown playing split end, flanker and slot receiver in Pittsburgh -- Gruden will vary Brown's alignments to get him easy touches on quick-rhythm throws and keep him engaged for four quarters. Since 2016, Brown has scored 20 touchdowns when he's aligned outside the numbers, according to Next Gen Stats. That will certainly make it easy for Gruden to design plays for Brown at the "X" (split end) and "Z" (flanker) positions. The offensive guru knows his No. 1 receiver can win on the outside, and he will take advantage of his superb playmaking skills by scripting a handful of shot plays (deep balls) each week to keep defenders from squatting on short and intermediate routes. Expect to see Brown running a variety of double moves (slant-and-go, hitch-and-go and stutter-go routes) from an outside alignment in some exotic formations that blow up the defense's strength calls. Keep in mind, Brown has scored 18 touchdowns on deep targets since 2016 -- most in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats.