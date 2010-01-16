Browns fire Keenan, who was president before Holmgren

Published: Jan 16, 2010 at 02:24 PM

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have fired Mike Keenan, the team's president before Mike Holmgren was hired earlier this month.

Team spokesman Neal Gulkis confirmed Keenan's dismissal Saturday. Keenan had joined the Browns in 2006 after serving on the NFL management council. He was promoted to president in 2008.

Keenan was demoted to chief financial officer when Holmgren joined the team Jan. 5.

One of Keenan's primary roles was to represent owner Randy Lerner at league meetings. He also worked on contract negotiations and salary-cap matters.

Keenan's future with the Browns became clouded with the arrival of Bryan Wiedmeier, who was hired away by Holmgren from the Miami Dolphins. Wiedmeier became Cleveland's president of business administration Monday.

