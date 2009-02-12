Browns fans won't pay more for tickets in 2009

Published: Feb 12, 2009 at 02:36 AM

CLEVELAND -- Here's a holding call that won't penalize the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns will not raise ticket prices for next season, the team said Thursday.

The club, which finished 4-12 last season, reminded fans that Cleveland's average ticket price -- just under $60 -- is the lowest among AFC North teams and second-lowest to Buffalo among the NFL's 32 teams.

"After careful consideration, we decided not to change our ticket pricing for the upcoming season," Browns president Mike Keenan said in a statement. "We hope that this, along with the introduction of new payment options, will ensure an affordable product and provide our fans with greater flexibility when they purchase their 2009 season tickets."

The club sent out season-ticket renewal forms this week with payments due on May 1, one month later than last year's deadline.

Cleveland's 2009 home schedule includes games against division rivals Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cincinnati and matchups with San Diego, Oakland, Jacksonville, Minnesota and Green Bay.

