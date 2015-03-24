Around the NFL

Browns expect Johnny Manziel back for April workouts

Published: Mar 24, 2015 at 12:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Johnny Football should be back to the playing field soon.

Johnny Manziel is expected to participate in the Cleveland Browns' workouts on April 20 after he completes more than two months of treatment, coach Mike Pettine confirmed TuesdayESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported the news.

The ending date for Manziel's treatment could change, per Fowler, depending on the quarterback's progress in the program, but a source close to the situation said an early April release for Manziel is expected.

Browns general manager Ray Farmer tiptoed around the issue Monday from the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix.

"I don't think it's in doubt," Farmer said when asked about Manziel being at the Browns' first offseason workouts in April. "Again, I'm not the point person in that. So I would defer to those kind of controlling his care and let them decide what that looks like."

Farmer doesn't believe the offseason rehab, which Manziel checked himself into on Jan. 28, will hinder the quarterback's ability to win the starting gig.

"That'd be the equivalent of me telling you that I could predict the future and tell you that he's not prepared," Farmer said. "If he is prepared and he demonstrates the things that he needs to demonstrate, then yeah he should get every opportunity to be the guy."

Manziel will battle newly signed Josh McCown for the starting gig. The first step for the first-round pick is finishing rehab and joining his teammates for offseason work, which begins in less than one month.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the inaugural Veteran Combine and discusses which star players were helped (and hurt) by free agency. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick wins 325th career game (including playoffs), passing George Halas for second all time

Bill Belichick made history against New York on Sunday when he won his 325th career game (including playoffs) as a head coach by virtue of the New England Patriots' 22-17 win over the Jets to move into sole possession of second place all time, surpassing Bears icon George "Papa Bear" Halas in the process.

news

Lions announce Barry Sanders will receive statue at Ford Field in 2023

The Detroit Lions on Sunday announced that Barry Sanders will have his legacy permanently cemented in the Motor City with a statue at Ford Field in 2023.

news

Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett active vs. Giants

Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) are both active against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive vs. Saints

Darren Waller will miss his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Waller is not expected to play against the Saints after testing his hamstring during pregame warmups.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 8 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol) cleared, expected to play vs. Dolphins

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has advanced through the concussion protocol to be cleared for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, and will play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Former All-Pro RB Le'Veon Bell loses unanimous decision to UFC vet Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut

Former NFL All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell loses unanimous decision to UFC veteran Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut.

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on potentially making a trade before NFL deadline: 'It wouldn't surprise me'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he wouldn't be surprised if the team made a trade before Nov.1 deadline.

news

Titans QB Malik Willis will start Sunday vs. Texans as Ryan Tannehill misses game with ankle injury, illness

Since taking the reins as the Tennessee Titans' QB1, Ryan Tannehill hasn't missed a start. That will change Sunday. Tannehill is ill and dealing with an ankle sprain, putting rookie Malik Willis in line to start for Tennessee on the road against the Houston Texans.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE