Browns expect Johnny Manziel back for April workouts

Johnny Football should be back to the playing field soon.
Johnny Manziel is expected to participate in the Cleveland Browns' workouts on April 20 after he completes more than two months of treatment, coach Mike Pettine confirmed Tuesday. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported the news.
The ending date for Manziel's treatment could change, per Fowler, depending on the quarterback's progress in the program, but a source close to the situation said an early April release for Manziel is expected.
Browns general manager Ray Farmer tiptoed around the issue Monday from the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix.
"I don't think it's in doubt," Farmer said when asked about Manziel being at the Browns' first offseason workouts in April. "Again, I'm not the point person in that. So I would defer to those kind of controlling his care and let them decide what that looks like."
Farmer doesn't believe the offseason rehab, which Manziel checked himself into on Jan. 28, will hinder the quarterback's ability to win the starting gig.
"That'd be the equivalent of me telling you that I could predict the future and tell you that he's not prepared," Farmer said. "If he is prepared and he demonstrates the things that he needs to demonstrate, then yeah he should get every opportunity to be the guy."
Manziel will battle newly signed Josh McCown for the starting gig. The first step for the first-round pick is finishing rehab and joining his teammates for offseason work, which begins in less than one month.
