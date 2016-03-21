 Skip to main content
Browns exec: We're not engaged in Kap trade talks

Published: Mar 21, 2016 at 02:57 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Cleveland's pursuit of 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is waning, but Robert Griffin III remains entrenched on the radar.

Browns executive VP of football operations Sashi Brown told a pack of local beat reporters on Monday at the Annual League Meeting that the team is not actively engaged in talks with the 49ers"and, at this point, we don't anticipate being engaged with San Francisco," per Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer.

Brown added that Cleveland's interest in Kaepernick was "over-reported," saying that the Browns never decided on a draft pick or negotiated a reworked deal for the signal-caller who opened last season as San Francisco's starter but wound up benched for Blaine Gabbert.

With Kaepernick fading out of the picture, the team has shifted its focus to Griffin, with Brown describing the club as doing its due diligence in an effort to possibly sign the former Redskins passer.

That comes as no surprise after coach Hue Jackson told NFL Media's Steve Wyche that Cleveland had a "great meeting" with RGIII, saying: "I think he's obviously a tremendous talent and a great young man."

The Browns appear serious about reshaping their quarterback room from top to bottom, looking for a veteran to pair with whoever the team picks at No. 2. We expect that to be a signal-caller -- Cal's Jared Goff or North Dakota State's Carson Wentz -- but Jackson wouldn't promise that, either, saying Sunday that "we may draft a quarterback and we may not."

What's clear is that last year's holdovers -- Josh McCown, Austin Davis and Connor Shaw -- are about to have company. It's also possible that none of that trio will play another game for the Browns as Cleveland's quarterback carousel spins on along the shores of Lake Erie.

