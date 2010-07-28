Browns DT Rogers 'probably' facing suspension, Holmgren says

Defensive lineman Shaun Rodgers is one of three Cleveland Browns players who will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but a bigger question is this: Will he be suspended by the NFL?
Rogers, 31, has avoided trial on a felony gun charge that will be dismissed if he completes 40 hours of volunteer service and 10 hours in a gun class. Police said Rogers had the semiautomatic handgun in a carry-on bag at Cleveland's Hopkins International Airport in April.
Team president Mike Holmgren said Wednesday that the Browns might be without the 350-pound anchor to their defensive line for an undetermined amount of time.
"We have not heard from the league," Holmgren said. "Do I think (a suspension) will be done? Probably."
Defensive lineman C.J. Mosley and second-year cornerback Coye Francies also are on the Browns' PUP list.
Rogers missed the final five games of the 2009 season because of a broken leg and Mosley sat out the final four with an injured ankle. Francies has an undisclosed injury.
Neither Rogers nor Mosley participated in spring drills. Francies, who played briefly in six games as a rookie, practiced in minicamp and had two interceptions.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.