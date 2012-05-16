Browns DT Phil Taylor has surgery on torn muscle

Published: May 16, 2012 at 12:30 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns defensive tackle Phil Taylor has undergone surgery to repair a torn chest muscle he injured while lifting weights.

Taylor tore his left pectoral muscle while bench pressing during the offseason conditioning program last week at the team's facility. A Browns spokesman said the surgery "went well" and the 335-pound Taylor is resting comfortably at the Cleveland Clinic.

The team did not provide a timetable for Taylor's return. Last week, Browns coach Pat Shurmur said Taylor would need "months, not weeks" to recover but would not rule him out for this season.

Injuries such as Taylor's typically take up to six months to heal. Browns linebacker D'Qwell Jackson missed most of two seasons with torn pectoral muscles.

If Taylor is sidelined, rookie defensive tackles John Hughes and Billy Winn could get significant playing time.

