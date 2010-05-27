Browns drop Hall of Famer Jim Brown's 'executive advisor' title

CLEVELAND -- Jim Brown, one of the NFL's greatest ball carriers, has been stripped of his title.
Unsigned Harrison attends OTAs
Restricted free agent RB Jerome Harrison participated in the Browns' organized team activities earlier this week, but that doesn't mean he has signed a contract. **More ...**
The Hall of Fame running back no longer is an official executive adviser for the Cleveland Browns, the team with which he spent his entire stellar career. Brown had served as a consultant for the Browns and team owner Randy Lerner for the past few years.
Brown's title has been dropped, but the Brown of all Browns still will be involved with the team, spokesman Neal Gulkis said Thursday.
Gulkis said Brown recently met with new team president Mike Holmgren, and the pair agreed that Brown will not have an official role. Brown, 74, will remain active in various programs, Gulkis said. Brown spoke to the team's rookies during their recent minicamp.
Brown rushed for 12,312 yards during his famed career with the Browns from 1957 to 1965. He retired as the league's leading rusher, and he still holds several team records. His No. 32 was retired by Cleveland in 1971, when he was enshrined in Canton, Ohio.
Brown has maintained close ties to Cleveland since retiring. He has been a social activist since leaving the game and remains outspoken on almost any topic. Last week in a radio interview, Brown came to the defense of Cavaliers superstar LeBron James by saying the NBA's two-time MVP was being unfairly treated by fans after the team was eliminated from the playoffs.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press