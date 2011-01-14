Browns defensive coordinator Ryan interviews with Cowboys

Published: Jan 14, 2011 at 10:49 AM

Rob Ryan appears ready to land on his feet with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys met with Ryan on Friday and both sides came away impressed, according to a league source.

"Things went well," the source said.

There is mutual interest. and the sides are working toward a deal, but nothing will be finalized by Friday night. There is an expectation on both sides, however, that a deal will come together quickly.

If Ryan joins the Cowboys, it would leave the Arizona, Carolina, Denver and Cleveland (where Ryan is technically still employed) as the remaining teams still seeking a defensive coordinator. Dick Jauron is expected to be the Browns' next coordinator, and the Cardinals and Panthers continue to interview candidates.

Ryan, the twin brother of New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan, has coached in the NFL for 12 years. He served as the Browns' defensive coordinator under coach Eric Mangini the past two seasons. He led the defense of the Oakland Raiders the previous five years.

Mangini was fired last week by the Browns after two underwhelming seasons. Ryan has one year remaining on his contract in Cleveland, but he isn't expected to be asked to return under new coach Pat Shurmur.

The Browns finished 15th in offensive points allowed with 19.4 per game and 22nd in yards allowed with 350.1 per game during the 2010 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

