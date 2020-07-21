David Njoku expresses love to Cleveland amid trade rumors

Amid swirling trade rumors, Browns tight end David Njoku wants Cleveland to know he still has positive vibes about the city and people.

"I want to make something very clear. I love the city of Cleveland with all my heart," Njoku tweeted Monday. "This game is filled with a lot of complications but don't think for a second that I don't love and appreciate Cleveland and all that it has done for me."

Njoku reportedly requested a trade earlier this month.

The former first-round tight end had his fifth-year option picked up, tying him to Cleveland for the next two years, unless he's granted a trade. There has been no indication from the Browns brass that they plan to acquiesce to a trade demand at this stage.

The Browns gave Austin Hooper a contract that tops the tight end position this offseason. While new coach Kevin Stefanski uses a plethora of dual-tight-end sets, that didn't stop Njoku from seeing if he could be traded to a more amicable situation.