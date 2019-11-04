Browns cut safety Whitehead after social media posts

Around the NFL

The Cleveland Browns are done with Jermaine Whitehead.

The team announced it has waived the 26-year-old safety, who started all eight games this season.

The move came after Whitehead had a disastrous day in the Browns24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos. Playing with a brace on his left hand due to a broken appendage, Whitehead missed several key tackles in the loss.

After the defeat, Whitehead went on the attack on social media with several threatening messages for people who criticized him. The tirade, which got his Twitter account suspended, prompted a message from the Browns last night.

"Jermaine Whitehead's social media posts following today's game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate," the team wrote, via Andrew Gribble of the team's official website. "We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally."

On Monday, they addressed the matter publicly by waiving the starter.

It's fair to wonder if Whitehead's release will be the only example set by the disappointing Browns squad.

