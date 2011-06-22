Browns' Cribbs won't sit on sidelines for parkng ticket battle

Published: Jun 22, 2011 at 08:15 AM

Josh Cribbs of the Cleveland Browns recently found his path to parking paydirt blocked, and the two-time Pro Bowl pick is ready to line up on behalf of others who have been flagged by their meter minders, according Fox 8 television in Cleveland.

"Well, since this is a lockout, I have the time to fight for Cleveland, fight for the blue collar workers here, and I think it's wrong and I am trying to stand up for those who can't," said Cribbs, who was on the receiving end of a $15 parking ticket despite not having an expired meter.

"I was at the barber and I went outside to put a quarter in the meter. I saw I had a parking ticket. But there was eight minutes left on the meter, I was highly upset."

So upset that he took to -- what else? -- Twitter to throw a flag of his own at the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

"I wrote, 'not guilty!' I made sure to take pictures with time stamps," Cribbs told the TV station, laughing. "I got a lot of responses. People saying the Cleveland Heights Police Department is notorious for writing out tickets, people who have been wronged."

The police chief, Jeffrey Robertson, threw a challenge flag of his own, saying, "We do not ticket without a violation. It appears that someone came out and put a quarter in Mr. Cribbs' meter, or turned his meter back to allow for a grace period 22 minutes before he came out."

Cribbs isn't content to sit on the sidelines, instead planning to appeal at his court appearance on June 30.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New year, new team? Derek Carr, Zach Wilson among seven NFL players who could use a fresh start in 2023

New year ... new team? As we head into 2023, Bucky Brooks spotlights seven players across the NFL who could use a fresh start with a different organization, including a pair of high-profile quarterbacks.

news

RB Index, Week 17: Cowboys, Packers lead NFL's top five rushing duos this season

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his top five rushing duos in the NFL this season. Will the Cowboys or Packers tandem earn the No. 1 spot? Plus, an updated ranking of his top 15 running backs ahead of Week 17.

news

Jalen Hurts doubtful to play in Week 17 game vs. Saints; Eagles optimistic QB will return soon

Jalen Hurts is doubtful to play Sunday, but sources told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero the  Eagles QB made significant strides in returning to practice during the week from his right shoulder sprain, and the team is very confident he'll return in the short term.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'progressing well,' but will miss fourth straight game

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that Lamar Jackson is "progressing well," however, he noted it's a "fair assumption" that Tyler Huntley would start Week 17 against the Steelers.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE