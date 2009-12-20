Browns' Cribbs sets NFL's kickoff-return TD record, then adds to it

Published: Dec 20, 2009 at 06:44 AM

Cleveland Browns special-teams ace Joshua Cribbs returned two kickoffs for touchdowns during Sunday's 41-34 road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, breaking and then extending the NFL career record.

After his 100-yard return in the first quarter set the league record, Cribbs sped 103 yards for another touchdown in the second quarter.

Cribbs' first kickoff-return TD of the game was the seventh of his five-year NFL career and broke the record that he had shared with five other players -- Dante Hall, Gale Sayers, Mel Gray, Travis Williams and Ollie Matson.

On his first return, Cribbs broke free from at least six Chiefs players who got their hand on him. On his second, Cribbs took the ball 3 yards deep in the end zone, cut left, then right and was hardly touched while breaking his own record that had stood for less than an hour.

"That's the way Josh has been his entire career," said linebacker Kaluka Maiava, one of Cribbs' blockers on the kickoff return team. "He's just an amazing athlete. When he broke the first one, as soon as he broke off that last little tackle, I knew he was gone. Having him return the ball makes it a lot easier to block. (Opposing tacklers) are real hesitant, they're not running down as fast because they're scared of Josh."

Cribbs' 103-yard return was 1 yard short of the Browns' record. His two kickoff-return TDs in a game tied the league record.

Cribbs came into the season with five kickoff returns for scores, then added a 98-yard return for a TD during an Oct. 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

