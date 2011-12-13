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Browns' Cribbs says he tried to play through concussion in 2010

Published: Dec 13, 2011 at 07:54 AM

The helmet-to-helmet hit Colt McCoy endured last Thursday -- and the subsequent fallout stemming from the Browns' decision to send the second-year quarterback back into the game -- has shed light on the Catch-22 football players oftentimes face when it comes to reporting head injuries.

Football players are bred to have a play-at-all cost mentality, and admitting to concussion-like symptoms can be a one-way ticket to the bench. Because of this, many players elect not to report injuries, according to Browns wideout Joshua Cribbs, even if it puts them at risk for further injury.

"A lot of guys don't report concussions," Cribbs told the Canton Repository on Monday.

Cribbs pointed to the concussion he suffered after getting hit by Steelers linebacker James Harrison, who was suspended for one game Tuesday for his hit on McCoy, last year.

"I had a concussion," Cribbs said. "I wanted to go back in."

"Guys are thinking they've got to support their families," Cribbs explained.

NFL.com's Steve Wyche reported Monday that representatives from the NFL and NFL Players Association will meet with the Browns on Tuesday to determine if they followed proper protocol with McCoy.

As far as Browns cornerback Sheldon Brown is concerned, however, the team did nothing wrong in its handling of McCoy.

"The Browns have the best training staff, hands down, I've ever been around," Brown said. "It's crazy that we're here talking about this nonsense today."

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