Browns' Crennel not fretting future

Published: Nov 24, 2008 at 05:06 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Amid speculation that his job is in jeopardy, Browns coach Romeo Crennel said he isn't worried about his future.

Expected to be a playoff contender after winning 10 games last season, Cleveland fell to 4-7 following Sunday's embarrassing 16-6 loss to the Houston Texans, the Browns' third straight loss at home.

Crennel, who is 24-35 since taking over in 2005, was disappointed with his team's performance and said the "buck stops with me."

Also, Crennel said quarterback Brady Quinn has not lost his starting job after being pulled in the third quarter on Sunday in favor of Derek Anderson. Crennel was hoping Anderson, a Pro Bowler who was benched earlier this season, could spark the Browns, but Quinn will be under center when Cleveland hosts Indianapolis this week.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts are full-blown matchup nightmares; Kyle Shanahan remains a question mark 

With Halloween on tap, the NFL has two new matchup nightmares: Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts. Bucky Brooks studies these rare rookies. Plus, one quarterback who deserves an extension, one head coach who remains an enigma and one pass rusher who's about to get PAID.
news

Week 8 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury report for all games for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

DeSean Jackson, Rams mutually agree to seek trade; WR won't play this week

﻿DeSean Jackson﻿'s return to Los Angeles is essentially over before we've even reached the midway point of the season. The Rams and Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. 
news

Three strong potential trade fits; plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 8

If Marlon Mack is traded, there's one team he'd give a real boost to. Cynthia Frelund identifies three strong potential trade fits. Plus, an upset pick for Week 8 and the forecast on a few notable player projections.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW