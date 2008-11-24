Browns' Crennel not fretting future

BEREA, Ohio -- Amid speculation that his job is in jeopardy, Browns coach Romeo Crennel said he isn't worried about his future.
Expected to be a playoff contender after winning 10 games last season, Cleveland fell to 4-7 following Sunday's embarrassing 16-6 loss to the Houston Texans, the Browns' third straight loss at home.
Crennel, who is 24-35 since taking over in 2005, was disappointed with his team's performance and said the "buck stops with me."
Also, Crennel said quarterback Brady Quinn has not lost his starting job after being pulled in the third quarter on Sunday in favor of Derek Anderson. Crennel was hoping Anderson, a Pro Bowler who was benched earlier this season, could spark the Browns, but Quinn will be under center when Cleveland hosts Indianapolis this week.
