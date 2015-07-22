Around the NFL

Browns coach: Shelton can be three-down player

Published: Jul 22, 2015 at 02:18 AM

Could Danny Shelton be a three-down player in Cleveland?

A first glance at the 6-2, 340-pound defensive lineman, who ran a 5.64 40-yard dash at the combine says no. He's the stereotypical size for a 3-4 nose tackle and would be used as much. Many hybrid defenses spend more time in pass-stopping sub packages than they do in their base. Shelton, because of his speed, would get the bump.

But defensive line coach Anthony Weaver thinks differently.

"I think he has all the potential in the world to be a three-down player," he told the Akron Beacon Journal. "The way he can collapse the pocket in pass rush will make more success for our edge (rushers). He plays the game with a type of energy that you just can't fake."

At the Senior Bowl this year, Shelton barely came off the field, an impressive showing for a prospect that had already locked up a high first-round grade. There's no denying his motor, but is it physically possible at the NFL level?

"I think people look at his size. They see what he ran 40-wise, but at the end of the day, just put on the film," Weaver said. "The film tells a story. He's had success throughout college, and I could see that easily translating to our level."

*The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the eight most intriguing training camp battles heading into the season. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Raiders-Lions on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch for when the Las Vegas Raiders face the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football."
news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey scores in record-tying 17th straight game

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown for the 17th straight game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, tying Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the greatest streak of scoring success in NFL lore.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action. 
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins feared to have suffered torn Achilles in win over Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford leaves loss to Cowboys with thumb injury

Rams QB Matthew Stafford left Sunday's loss in the second half with a thumb injury. 
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ruled out after suffering rib injury in first half of loss vs. Jaguars

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not return. Mitchell Trubisky replaced him in the 20-10 loss. 
news

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke replaces Desmond Ridder in second half of loss vs. Titans

Desmond Ridder went to the sidelines while Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of Sunday's loss versus the Tennessee Titans.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 8 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor taken to local hospital after suffering ribs injury in loss to Jets

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a ribs injury in the first half of Sunday's 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, the team announced.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has illness, will play Sunday vs. Broncos

The Kanas City Chiefs announced on Sunday morning that Patrick Mahomes has an illness, but his status for today's game against the Broncos is unaffected.
news

Dolphins activate CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) off injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins have activated Jalen Ramsey off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, the team announced Saturday.