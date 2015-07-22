Browns coach: Shelton can be three-down player

A first glance at the 6-2, 340-pound defensive lineman, who ran a 5.64 40-yard dash at the combine says no. He's the stereotypical size for a 3-4 nose tackle and would be used as much. Many hybrid defenses spend more time in pass-stopping sub packages than they do in their base. Shelton, because of his speed, would get the bump.
But defensive line coach Anthony Weaver thinks differently.
"I think he has all the potential in the world to be a three-down player," he told the Akron Beacon Journal. "The way he can collapse the pocket in pass rush will make more success for our edge (rushers). He plays the game with a type of energy that you just can't fake."
At the Senior Bowl this year, Shelton barely came off the field, an impressive showing for a prospect that had already locked up a high first-round grade. There's no denying his motor, but is it physically possible at the NFL level?
"I think people look at his size. They see what he ran 40-wise, but at the end of the day, just put on the film," Weaver said. "The film tells a story. He's had success throughout college, and I could see that easily translating to our level."
