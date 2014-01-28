Browns coach Mike Pettine's fiery reputation captured on film

Published: Jan 28, 2014 at 02:57 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Newark Star-Ledger reported on the NFL's efforts to back a new national youth sports concussion bill, a move that was announced Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Ledger talked to U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, who co-sponsored the bill.
  • A researcher at Canisius College in Buffalo has developed a new approach to post-concussion syndrome that regulates exercise in a different manner, according to Medical News.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Jets' win over Falcons on Monday night

Marcus Mariota had another strong preseason showing for the Falcons, while the Jets are still looking for flashes from their ballyhooed rookie class.

news

Jamey Rootes, Texans' first team president, dies at 56

Jamey Rootes, the Houston Texans franchise's first team president, has passed away. Rootes' wife Melissa wrote on Facebook that he died on Sunday "after a battle with mental health issues."

news

Move the Sticks: Best, worst-case rookie scenarios, rookie projections

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC East Fantasy Preview (AKA East of Burden)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE