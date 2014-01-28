Browns coach Mike Pettine's fiery reputation captured on film

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Akron Beacon Journal reported how new Cleveland Browns coach Mike Pettine's passionate approach to football was captured in documentaries and a book when he coached high school in Pennsylvania 15 years ago.
- The Newark Star-Ledger reported on the NFL's efforts to back a new national youth sports concussion bill, a move that was announced Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Ledger talked to U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, who co-sponsored the bill.
- Globe Newswire issued a press release previewing the #C4CT Concussion Awareness Summit scheduled for Wednesday at United Nations Headquarters in New York.
- A researcher at Canisius College in Buffalo has developed a new approach to post-concussion syndrome that regulates exercise in a different manner, according to Medical News.
- The Jackson (Tenn.) Sun published an editorial that said the state's new youth concussion law is not strong enough.
- The Valley Morning Star in Harlingen, Texas, looked at the state's new protocol for youth sports concussions, which was backed by the NFL.
- The South Pittsburgh Reporter mentioned that an NFL Play 60 Training Camp is scheduled Saturday in Pittsburgh.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor