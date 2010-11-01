Browns coach Mangini not yet committed to starting QB vs. Pats

"The only thing I can do is make sure I do the right things in my offense," said Wallace, who could be back on Wednesday. "At the end of the day, it's the coaches' decision to say, 'Hey, this guy is the starter. This is who we're gonna go with this week.' I think it's always important to get a quarterback in rhythm. Let him play, continue to keep playing and he's gonna get better and better each week, hopefully."