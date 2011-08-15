Browns claim DB Johnson off waivers from Seahawks

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have been awarded defensive back Brett Johnson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.
Johnson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills last season. He also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and St. Louis Rams but was released before the start of the regular season. He was signed to the Bills' practice squad Dec. 22 and spent the rest of the season there.
The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Johnson played in college at California.
