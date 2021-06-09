Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson charged with operating a vehicle impaired

Published: Jun 08, 2021 at 08:34 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Callie Brownson, the Cleveland Browns chief of staff, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired on May 27 in Brunswick, Ohio.

Brownson, 31, was driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone when she was stopped at 12:27 a.m. on Pearl Road in Brunswick, according to Brunswick Mayor's Court records. Her blood-alcohol content was .2150, according to court records, which is double the Ohio legal limit of .08.

"We [are] aware of the incident and are extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation," a statement from the Browns read. "We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions."

OVI is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Brownson is entering her second season with the Browns organization and made history in 2020 as the first woman to coach an NFL position group during a regular-season game.

Organized team activities are currently underway for the Browns.

