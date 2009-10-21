Browns cautious with 12 players, including five starters, hit by flu

League spokesman Greg Aiello said all teams received a memo from commissioner Roger Goodell on Oct. 2. It states: "If a club has at least six players unable to participate as the result of confirmed or suspected cases of swine flu, it can receive roster exemptions for those players and promote players from its own practice squad to replace them. A club can receive a max of eight such exemptions. They must be medically confirmed cases of swine flu. This procedure does not apply to any other type of flu or illness. There is a deadline for promoting practice squad players pursuant to these procedures at four hours prior to kickoff."