Browns can take heart in promise of 2008's 0-16 Lions

Perhaps we will look back on the Browns like we did the 2008 Lions. There were pillars of a playoff team there, and coaches who would go on to do great things. The same could be said about the 1960 Dallas Cowboys (whose coach, Tom Landry, went on to lead the team to two titles and five Super Bowl appearances) or the 1982 Baltimore Colts (whose general manager, Ernie Accorsi, went on to build the Giants into a Super Bowl contender). There is a win in every team -- it just may take some time to find it.