Browns' Callie Brownson to become first woman to work as position coach in NFL history

Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson will make history Sunday afternoon.

Brownson will become the first woman to coach an NFL position group during a regular-season game.

Brownson will serve as interim tight ends coach Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cleveland's TEs coach Drew Petzing did not travel with the team after his wife gave birth to the couple's first child Saturday morning.

Brownson played in the Women's Football Alliance from 2010-2017 for the D.C. Divas, where she was a safety and running back. She joined the New York Jets as a scouting intern in 2017 and was hired by Dartmouth as a quality control coach from 2018 to 2019.

She was hired as the Browns chief of staff under coach Kevin Stefanski this season. The role is similar to the one that started Stefanski's career in Minnesota in 2006.

"It's very involved in every aspect of a football operation," Stefanski said in January, via the team's official website. "Callie is uniquely situated where she can go interact with football ops or PR or the locker room or the equipment room. She's really the liaison to the rest of the building for me. I'm going to lean on her heavily and already have.

"I think she's a go-getter. She's self-motivated. She's going to put all of her energy into this gig. What's exciting for me is ultimately I want to develop young coaches. She's someone that has worked on the offensive side of the ball, worked on special teams, has a great knowledge of the game and I want to let her expand that knowledge and develop her as a head coach."