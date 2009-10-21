Browns bring in Gaines to add depth at tight end

For more on the Cleveland Browns, check out the latest
from our bloggers.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Gaines has spent parts of six seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. He was released by the Bears on Oct. 17 after playing in one game. He has played in 74 games -- 41 starts -- and caught 79 passes for 819 yards and five touchdowns during his NFL career.
The Browns are thin at tight end. Steve Heiden, who had offseason reconstructive surgery, missed last week's game in Pittsburgh, and Robert Royal left the game with an unspecified leg injury. Royal was one of 12 players who stayed home Wednesday with the flu.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press