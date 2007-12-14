Browns, Bills clash has playoff feel in regular season

Another reason the game was so unforgettable was that it marked a coming-out party of sorts for Jim Kelly and what would become one of the most dynamic offensive machines the NFL has ever seen. With 2:41 left, and Buffalo taking over at its own 26 trailing 34-30, Kelly would be calling his own plays from a no-huddle offense. From that moment forward, the famed "K-Gun," a hurry-up attack that scored quickly and often while preventing defenses from substituting, would serve as the Bills' scheme from the start of the game rather than just late in the half or when the Bills trailed in the fourth quarter.