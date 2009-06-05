 Skip to main content
Browns beef up offensive line, sign former Lions OT Foster

Published: Jun 05, 2009 at 12:56 PM

The Cleveland Browns signed offensive lineman George Foster on Friday, the team announced.

George Foster, T
Cleveland Browns

Age: 28

Height: 6-5  Weight: 338

College: Georgia

Experience: 6 seasons

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Foster, a veteran of six NFL seasons, spent the previous two seasons with the Detroit Lions, where he appeared in 19 contests with 12 starts.

Originally drafted in the first round (20th overall) in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, Foster has started 57 of his 68 career games in which he has seen action. He started in all 16 games in both 2004 and 2005.

The club waived rookie safety Jason Venson to make room for Foster.

