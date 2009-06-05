Browns beef up offensive line, sign former Lions OT Foster

Age: 28
Height: 6-5 Weight: 338
College: Georgia
Experience: 6 seasons
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Foster, a veteran of six NFL seasons, spent the previous two seasons with the Detroit Lions, where he appeared in 19 contests with 12 starts.
Originally drafted in the first round (20th overall) in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, Foster has started 57 of his 68 career games in which he has seen action. He started in all 16 games in both 2004 and 2005.
The club waived rookie safety Jason Venson to make room for Foster.