Browns beat struggling Raiders

Published: Oct 26, 2014 at 02:49 PM

CLEVELAND -- Brian Hoyer didn't jump into the Dawg Pound or celebrate on the field.

He had somewhere else in mind.

After throwing a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, Cleveland's quarterback immediately ran to the sideline eager to include defensive teammates Donte Whitner and Joe Haden in the fun. After all, they were the ones who made it possible.

"No one cares who gets credit for a win," Hoyer said following Cleveland's 23-13 victory over Oakland. "We just want to win."

One week after a humiliating loss, the Browns (4-3) weren't going to be embarrassed again.

Hoyer threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Hawkins early in the fourth period, shortly after safety Whitner's big hit on Oakland running back Darren McFadden forced a fumble that was caught in the air by Haden and returned 34 yards.

Once he hit Hawkins, Hoyer, who bounced back from the worst game of his career, headed to the bench and slapped hands with Whitner and Haden.

"I was just pumped up," Hoyer said. "We finally got a touchdown off one of their turnovers and to finally capitalize on something the defense did felt good. I wanted to make sure I celebrated with those guys."

The Browns matched their win total from last season. They also dodged what would have been an historic loss. Cleveland fell at Jacksonville last week, giving the Jaguars their first win. According to STATS, no team in NFL history has lost consecutive games to winless teams in Week 7 or later.

It was hardly a perfect performance, but the Browns, held to 39 yards rushing and able to convert only 2 of 12 third downs, will take it.

"You're not always going to win, and it's not always going to be pretty," Hoyer said. "But sometimes you have to win the game that way, and we were able to, and it took a total team effort."

Ben Tate's 5-yard run, set up by rookie quarterback Derek Carr's fumble, put the Browns ahead 23-6 with 2:26 left.

Hoyer finished 19 of 28 for 275 yards and no interceptions. He quieted the growing calls for the Browns to switch to rookie Johnny Manziel - for at least another week.

"Good enough to win," Browns coach Mike Pettine said, assessing Hoyer's game. "He made the plays when he needed to make them."

The Raiders have lost 13 straight dating to last season. Oakland has dropped 16 games in a row played in the Eastern time zone - a streak that started in 2009.

"Anytime you come out on the road and you turn the ball over three times, you're not going to win," interim coach Tony Sparano said. "You're not going to win anywhere."

Carr showed poise and his powerful arm in completing 34 of 54 passes for 328 yards and a TD with 7 seconds left.

Cleveland's Billy Cundiff kicked field goals of 52, 33 and 26 yards. Sebastian Janikowski made two field goals for the Raiders, who haven't won since Nov. 17, 2013, at Houston.

Cleveland's defense saved the Browns.

With Oakland down 9-6 and driving, Whitner came up with his biggest play since joining his hometown Browns. McFadden broke free for a 9-yard run when Whitner delivered his hit at the Cleveland 20. Haden returned it to the Oakland 47.

"I lost sight of the ball and the next thing I know I see Joe running towards me," Pettine said. "I heard the crowd, so I knew something good happened."

On the next play, Hoyer found Hawkins for a 32-yard gain. Three plays later, Hoyer rolled left and threw his TD pass to the undersized wide receiver, who had seven catches for 88 yards.

Already sputtering, the Browns' offense, missing Pro Bowl center Alex Mack, lost Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Cameron to a concussion.

Cameron was injured when he was struck in the head by safety Brandian Ross while making a diving catch for 21 yards. Ross was assessed a personal foul for his blow to a defenseless receiver.

Early on, Cleveland's main problem was an inability to finish drives. Twice the Browns moved the ball inside the Oakland 20, but settled for Cundiff's 3-pointers.

But the Browns had enough to win.

"A lot people only picked us to win four games this whole year," Hoyer said. "It doesn't matter how we win, grind it out or a shootout, as a team we're starting to really come together."

NOTES: Cleveland is 4-3 for the first time since 2007. ... Browns DB K'Waun Williams sustained a neck injury in the first half and didn't return. He recently missed time with a concussion. ... Browns DL John Hughes will undergo an MRI on his injured knee Monday.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

Relive Brian Hoyer's performance against the Raiders with Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury clears COVID-19 protocols, will return to coach vs. Texans

After spending one game on the couch, Kliff Kingsbury will return to the sidelines on Sunday. The Cardinals head coach was cleared to coach against the Texans after spending over a week in the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) likely out until Week 9 vs. Raiders

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ will miss his second straight game Sunday when the New York Giants host the Carolina Panthers. Next week, it's expected the former No. 2 overall pick will miss his third game in a row.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to be ready for Week 8 prime-time clash against Vikings

A calf injury has cast a shadow over Dak Prescott during the Cowboys' bye week. Barring an unforeseen setback, however, Dallas doesn't expect its star QB to be too affected by the ailment entering Week 8.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke to remain starter with Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) still weeks away from return

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been out of the Washington lineup since going down with a hip injury. All signs point to the veteran remaining sidelined for the foreseeable future, opening the door for more opportunities for Taylor Heinicke.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW