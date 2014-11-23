Browns beat Falcons in Josh Gordon's return

Notes: Cundiff came up short on a 60-yarder at the end of the first half, and Devin Hester nearly took it back for an Atlanta touchdown. He went 75 yards before being dragged down at the Cleveland 31. ... Cleveland S Tashaun Gipson was taken off on a cart after injuring his right leg in a collision with teammate Joe Haden. Gipson will have an MRI on Monday.